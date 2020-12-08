Sabah surau, mosques get nod to hold Friday, obligatory prayers during CMCO

Masidi said all Sabah surau and mosques are now allowed to hold congregational prayers daily as well as Friday prayers. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 8 — The Sabah government today decided to allow activities in mosques and surau during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in line with the proposal of the mufti of Sabah.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun who is also the spokesman on Covid-19 said mosques and surau are allowed to perform five congregational prayers daily as well as Friday prayers in all zones in Sabah.

"The number of congregation in daily prayers at masjid and surau for all zones in Sabah is one third of mosque or surau prayer hall capacity.

“The Friday prayer congregation is according to the area of main prayer hall of the mosque and surau by taking into consideration physical distancing. Mosque and surau activities and programmes are allowed but not exceeding one hour for events as Maghrib lecture, Dhuda and others,” he said in a statement here.

Masidi said apart from that, religious classes are also allowed to be held in the hall or special room in the mosque for not more than five hours and the number of participants not exceeding 20 people in compliance with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP).

"Marriage ceremonies are also allowed to be held at the hall or special room with not more than 20 people attending or according to size of the ceremony venue by observing self-discipline and in compliance with all SOP issued and only with takeaway refreshments,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said 271 new positive cases were recorded in Sabah today, bringing the cumulative total to 31,057 cases in Sabah.

“Today, 237 patients recovered, taking the number of people discharged to date to 28,038. Another 2,005 patients are still being treated, with 631 in hospitals and 1,374 in Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) as well as 64 in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) with 23 requiring respiratory aid,” he added.

Meanwhile, State Community Development and People’s Well-being, Shahelmey Yahya in a statement said 283,603 food baskets were distributed in 27 districts in Sabah so far today. — Bernama



