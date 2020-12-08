Perak Pakatan leaders summoned to Istana Kinta for second time today

Perak DAP Chairman Nga Kor Ming arrives at Istana Kinta in Ipoh December 8, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 8 — Three Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders were summoned to an audience with the Perak Ruler, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, for the second time today.

Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak was the first to arrive at Istana Kinta here at 2.57pm.

He was seen entering the palace gates in his black Toyota Vellfire.

Farhash was followed by Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming, who also arrived in his black Toyota Vellfire.

The duo smiled and waved at media members gathered at the entrance of the palace.

Meanwhile, Perak Amanah chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi arrived at the palace at 3.05pm in his black Lexus RX.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear as to why the three leaders were summoned for a second audience with the Sultan.

Earlier today, Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS assemblymen were also summoned for an audience with the Perak Ruler, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

The matter was revealed by Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini, who is a Member of Dewan Negara Perak (the Advisory Council to the Ruler), when met by reporters outside Istana Kinta here.

“Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Perak Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad had an audience with the Sultan this morning,” he said.

“They informed the Sultan of the latest developments. The Sultan has heard their views on the matter and needs to be convinced that the matter which was presented is proven.”

Annuar also said that the swearing-in ceremony of the new mentri besar will only be held after the Sultan is convinced that he has the simple majority to form a government.

“We are now waiting for the assemblymen to come and give their views on the formation of the new government,” he added.

The five Bersatu assemblymen are Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Chenderiang, who is also the caretaker mentri besar); Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin (Sungai Manik); Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi (Tualang Sekah); Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamhari (Kuala Kurau); and Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim (Titi Serong).

Meanwhile, the three PAS assemblymen are Razman Zakaria (Gunung Semanggol), who is also the Perak PAS Commissioner; Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin (Selama); and Khalil Yahaya (Kubu Gajah).

However, the PAS and Bersatu assemblymen are yet to arrive for the audience with the Sultan.