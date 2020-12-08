Health Ministry: Two new Covid-19 clusters in Klang Valley

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Dewan Masyarakat Taman Meru 3 in Klang December 2, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Two new Covid-19 clusters have been identified in the Klang Valley, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noo Hisham Abdullah said today.

One in Kuala Lumpur named Tapak Bina Darul Cluster found several cases spread out in Cheras, Titiwangsa and Lembah Pantai.

The other in Selangor, dubbed the Seruling Cluster, has cases traced to Klang, Petaling, and Hulu Selangor.

“The index patient of the Seruling cluster was detected as a Covid-19 positive through screenings at a workplace on December 4,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

He added that as of today 2,267 individuals went for screenings and found 109 Covid-19 positive cases under the cluster.

Meanwhile in Kuala Lumpur, the origin of the Tapak Bina Darul cluster was detected through targeted screening at a workplace involving a construction site on December 6.

As of today, 240 individuals have been tested, with 14 being positive for Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced that four new clusters ended today — the Titir and Tempayan clusters in Sabah, along with the Kempas and Melati clusters across the peninsula.