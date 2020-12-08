BN leaders arrive at Umno HQ for supreme council meeting amid Perak stalemate

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (right) arrives at Menara Dato’ Onn for Barisan's supreme council meeting December 8, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Leaders from the Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties have started to arrive at the Umno headquarters at Menara Dato Onn here for the coalition’s supreme council meeting following the collapse of the Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) state government.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup were the earlier ones arriving around 7.30pm.

Others coming in after 8pm included MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran, MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon and his party secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the coalition secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa were said to have been closeted in the building since 4pm.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong was not seen. His presence remains unclear for now.

The agenda for today’s meeting also remains unclear.

However, talks could be centered around the future of BN following the collapse of the Perak state government last Friday when Umno assemblymen triggered a no-confidence vote against their PN ally Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and forced the latter, who is also Bersatu deputy president, to resign as mentri besar.

The Umno move, which gained surprise support from long-time nemesis DAP, has since fuelled speculation of a possible bipartisan government in Perak.

Ummo held its own supreme council meeting last night. In a subsequent statement, party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the party is committed to defend the PN government in Perak, but stopped short of commenting on the dynamics at the federal level.

A separate statement from Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin after its top leadership meeting last night also proclaimed its intent to continue the PN state government by strengthening ties with Islamist party PAS.

However, the Bersatu statement omitted mention of Umno.