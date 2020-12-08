After royal audience, Umno president insists Perak MB pick has majority support

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is seen leaving Istana Kinta in Ipoh December 8, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 8 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said the candidate submitted to Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah to be the Perak mentri besar has the backing of the majority of state lawmakers.

The Bagan Datuk member of parliament also said his party would try to maintain the cooperation with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS to form the new government.

“I was granted an audience to submit the name of the candidate for the mentri besar’s post for the consideration of the Sultan.

“The announcement on the new mentri besar will be made by the Sultan and any statement regarding this matter will be issued by the palace,” he told reporters after his audience at the Istana Kinta here.

Ahmad Zahid arrived at the palace at 9.53am with his white Toyota Vellfire. The meeting lasted for about half an hour.

When asked how many names were submitted for the post, Ahmad Zahid declined to specify.

“Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) have the right to nominate, but only the Sultan has the absolute right to announce the name (MB),” he explained.

When asked whether the majority support he mentioned earlier came from Perikatan Nasional parties, Ahmad Zahid responded with “God willing”.

This morning, the Perak chapter of DAP expressed its willingness to work with Umno to form a “stable state government”.

Last night, Umno supreme council member Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin confirmed that the party’s supreme council meeting unanimously agreed on Perak Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad for the nomination.

Saarani arrived shortly after Zahid this morning and left along with the Umno president but without speaking to the press.

The state assembly consists of 59 assemblymen and the support of 30 assemblymen is required to secure a simple majority.

At the moment, Umno has 25 seats, Bersatu five seats, PAS three seats, DAP 16 seats, Amanah five, PKR three, Gerakan one and one Independent.

On Friday, Perak Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu lost the motion of confidence vote as the Mentri Besar of Perak.

Ahmad Faizal lost the vote 48-10, with one spoilt vote.