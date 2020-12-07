PM Muhyiddin: Govt targets 40 per cent digitalisation of e2e service delivery by year-end

The MalaysiaBiz portal is a one-stop centre to facilitate online registration of business and application of licence. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 7 — The government is targetting 40 per cent digitalisation of the end-to-end (E2E) service delivery by end of this year compared to 20.2 per cent in 2019, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

He said the digitalisation process will continue to be intensified with focus also to be given to the development of the digital economy to boost the country’s economic growth post-Covid-19.

“In facing the economic impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the government has taken an inclusive and comprehensive approach in a bid to ensure the economic survival and the wellbeing of the people.

“This includes efforts to empower the digitalisation agenda which is included in one of the strategic thrusts of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030,” he said in his speech at the launch of MalaysiaBiz portal streamed via MAMPU Facebook page today.

The MalaysiaBiz portal functions as a one-stop centre to facilitate online registration of business and application of licence efficiently.

Muhyiddin said the target of the digitalisation process was also strengthened by the setting up of the National Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Council, which he chairs, to ensure sustainable digital economic development for the benefit of all in line with the 4IR technology potentials in the country. — Bernama