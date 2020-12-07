In Penang, family of five affected by Covid-19 appeals for PPR unit, currently lives with 28 others

Penang Hindu Association president P. Murugiah said Paner Selvam and his family are now under quarantine as some of the tenants in the premise had tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 7 — A family of five, who has been living in squalid conditions crammed into a single premise with 28 others, is appealing to be allocated a government public housing (PPR) unit.

Security guard S. Paner Selvam, 38, his wife and three young children have been staying at a RM300 rental room in the premise located along the Western Road here.

The premise has 28 other tenants and all of them share one bathroom and one toilet.

Penang Hindu Association (PHA) president P. Murugiah said Paner Selvam and his family are now under quarantine as some of the tenants in the premise had tested positive for Covid-19.

“He could not go to work, his wife is unemployed and his employer is paying him only half his salary,” he said.

Murugiah said Paner Selvam could barely make ends meet even by working a 12-hour shift as a security guard at the Penang General Hospital.

“Paner Selvam and his family could not get a PPR unit in Penang because they were not Penang voters,” he claimed.

He said Paner Selvam had changed his voter registration to the Ayer Itam constituency in 2018 and hoped the state government would now reconsider his application for a PPR unit.

“As such, PHA humbly appeals to YAB chief minister of Penang and the State Housing Department to take into consideration the plight faced by Paner Selvam and his family during these difficult times and to reconsider their appeal for a PPR flat within Penang,” he said.

Murugiah said PHA has donated daily provisions such as milk powder, milo, biscuits and other essentials to Paner Selvam’s family but hoped the state would also look into the plight of the family.

“We wish to thank all donors for their selfless contributions and support whenever we ask for assistance to help the hardcore poor families,” he said.