DAP says AGM will now be held by June 2021 after getting RoS approval

In a statement today, DAP general-secretary Anthony Loke said the congress is postponed to a later date before June 30, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The Registry of Societies Malaysia (RoS) has allowed DAP to postpone its annual congress till June 30 next year at the latest.

The political party said the congress was supposed to be held on December 20, but added that the RoS finally approved its postponement request due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the government’s regulations and restrictions against large gatherings of people in one venue.

“DAP’s national headquarters has received a letter from RoS this evening informing us of their agreement to extend the time for us to have our congress till June 30, 2021.

“As such, the congress which was supposed to be held on December 20 has been postponed to a later date before June 30 2021,” DAP general-secretary Anthony Loke said in a statement today.

The DAP was also supposed to hold an election for its central executive committee during the congress this year. This has also been delayed.

However, Loke said nominations for candidates have all been sent in and finalised.

The final list carries a total of 88 names.

The DAP had previously appealed to the RoS for a six-month postponement but was rebuffed and told to hold it by December 31 this year.

Organising the congress which would see up to 4,000 members attend would have been impossible as it was a requirement for all members of the party to be physically present for it.

Kuala Lumpur, where the DAP’s national headquarters is located, and Selangor are currently under the government’s conditional movement control order until December 20.