JDT striker Syafid Ahmad injured, 22-day-old son killed in accident on highway near Sungai Bakap

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) footballer Muhammad Syafid Ahmad was involved in a car accident at Km163 on the North-South Expressway in Sungai Bakap early this morning, December 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

NIBONG TEBAL, Dec 6 — The newborn son of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) footballer Muhammad Syafid Ahmad, was among three people killed in an accident at Km163, North-South Expressway (PLUS) in Sungai Bakap here early today.

The other victims were his mother in-law Zainab Wahab, 45, and Indonesian maid Titik Sukamti, in her 30s.

According to a Penang Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) General Operations Centre spokesman, Muhammad Syafid, 25, and his daughter Aaira Nur Saffiyya, two, were slightly injured but his wife Nur Amalina Nur Ain, 25, sustained serious injuries in the 5.30am incident.

The spokesman said rescuers rushed to the scene on receiving a report at 5.36am.

“On arrival, we found a badly wrecked Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose car, believed to have skidded after crashing into a road divider. There were six victims, three were trapped in the vehicle,” he said when contacted.

According to the spokesperson, the victims pinned inside the car were confirmed dead at the scene.

The bodies were taken to Sungai Bakap Hospital for post mortem while the injured were sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital.

Bernama learned that the vehicle was driven by Muhammad Syafiq.

Sources from Seberang Perai Selatan Police Headquarters confirmed the incident. — Bernama