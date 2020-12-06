Food delivery rider run over by trailer on South Klang Valley Expressway

SEPANG, Nov 6 — A food delivery rider was run over by a trailer at Km27.2 (Kajang bound) of the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) yesterday.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said in the 3.30pm incident, Dasuqi Sudin, 23, who was riding a Yamaha Lagenda motorcycle from the direction of Putrajaya/Puchong, was suspected to have lost control of his machine and rolled over beneath the trailer.

“The victim was run over by the trailer. Both were going in the same direction,” he said in a statement today.

He said the 35-year-old trailer driver was unhurt and that the victim’s body was sent to the Serdang Hospital. — Bernama