DAP, Umno both aimed at Ahmad Faizal but weren’t working together, observers say

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters after seeking an audience with Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at Istana Kinta in Ipoh December 4, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Political foes Umno and DAP did not actively co-operate to oust Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as Perak mentri besar as both parties voted against him under different circumstances, analysts said.

On Friday, a total of 48 state assemblymen from political rivals Umno and Pakatan Harapan (24 each) caused Ahmad Faizal to lose a vote of confidence in the 59-seat Perak state assembly.

Ahmad Faizal’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia — which is allied with Umno — only has five assemblymen, including himself, in Perak. Only 10 voted in his favour (four from Bersatu, three from PAS, one from Umno and the remaining two were an independent-turned-Gerakan member and an independent), while the last vote was a spoilt vote.

While DAP with its 16 assemblymen is part of the PH coalition that voted against Ahmad Faizal on Friday, political analyst Prof Azmi Hassan indicated that this was a continuation of efforts even during the previous PH rule in Perak to remove Ahmad Faizal as mentri besar.

“The so-called bipartisan effort by both Umno and DAP cannot be construed as these two parties will work together, in fact far from it,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

“Umno proposed the vote of confidence so that the Bersatu MB loses majority and Umno can propose its own MB candidate.

“As for DAP supporting Umno, it’s got nothing to lose since DAP can have a shot to recapture the state government.

“In fact during the PH-era of Perak state government, it’s known that there are efforts to oust the PH MB,” he added.

Ultimately, Azmi believes that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government that includes Umno and Bersatu would not be affected by the Perak incident.

“No doubt at national level, Umno will still support the PN government. Perak is considered an anomaly since Umno’s dissatisfaction is basically due to the MB’s style of governing Perak,” he said.

Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Prof Sivamurugan Pandian said Umno and DAP were not working together to remove Ahmad Faizal, but said it was more of a case of DAP voting against the PN state government in Perak.

“Umno was unhappy with the MB and ousted him, yet they want PN to still govern Perak.

“As for Perak Opposition front including DAP, it’s unthinkable they will vote to support the MB’s leadership or PN government.

“I don’t think it’s a joint effort to overthrow the MB,” he told Malay Mail.

As for the implications of the Perak ouster on Umno and Bersatu, who are allies at both the federal and Perak level, Sivamurugan said both parties will now have to sort out issues with their relationship.

“Umno-Bersatu ties will get worse than it is now, because it shows that the MB’s fall is internal rather than an external factor.

“It will have an impact at federal level unless both parties go back to the drawing board and mediate the ‘trust’ issue,” he said.

Shazwan Mustafa Kamal, senior associate with political and policy risk consultancy Vriens & Partners, said that Umno’s move in voting against Ahmad Faizal could be the party’s way of showing that its relationship with Bersatu is not set in stone.

“Umno, being the dominant force it is, is exerting its will and is perhaps showing Malaysia a prelude of what could come, if its demands are not met.

“Umno honing its sights on Faizal Azumu is no mere coincidence as he is Bersatu deputy president. It is a reminder to Muhyiddin that his own position is precarious and may be challenged anytime,” he told Malay Mail when contacted, referring to prime minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“DAP’s role in this may be a case of opportunism — it has nothing to lose by removing Faizal as MB. Best case scenario Pakatan negotiates a return to power, worst case scenario they remain the Opposition,” he added.

Shazwan noted however that Bersatu may not take this vote defeat lying down, and indicated that the party could possibly strike back against Umno in Johor.

“Already there are hints of Bersatu ‘retaliating’ in Johor. Should this happen, it may further destabilise the already shaky relationship between Umno and Bersatu,” he said.

Yesterday, Bersatu’s former Johor mentri besar Datuk Osman Sapian was reported saying that Bersatu’s Johor state assemblymen could retaliate against the current Johor mentri besar from Umno, Datuk Hasni Mohammad. But Osman stopped short of confirming this by saying he was no longer in the Johor Bersatu leadership.

In the 56-seat Johor state assembly, the PN state government has 29 state assemblymen (including 12 from Bersatu, 14 from Umno, two from MIC, one from PAS), while PH has 27 state assemblymen.

The Johor PH chairman council had yesterday noted that today (December 6) is the last day for the Johor state legislative assembly’s meeting and that PH has a significant number of state assemblymen at 27 for any motion to be tabled at the state legislative assembly.