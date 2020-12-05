Perak Pakatan leaders arrive for audience with Sultan Nazrin

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming was first to arrive at 10.40am for an audience with Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Dec 5 — The heads of Perak Pakatan Harapan parties have arrived for their audience with Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at the Istana Kinta here.

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming was first to arrive at 10.40am with his white Toyota Vellfire.

State PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak arrives a minute later at the palace.

He was seen entering the palace with his black Toyota Vellfire.

Perak Amanah chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi reached at the palace at 10.42am.

The trio were granted an audience with Perak Sultan after the Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu lost a confidence vote in the state assembly yesterday.

Yesterday, Perak Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid announced the results showing that 48 assemblymen had voted against Ahmad Faizal, while only 10 supported him.

Ahmad Faizal, who made a concession speech after the vote, met with the Sultan yesterday.