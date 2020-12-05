Johor police looking for man in Orang Asli cheating case

Police are looking for a man in his 40s to assist in the investigation into the alleged cheating of a group of Orang Asli from Kampung Orang Asli Pengkalan Tereh regarding a group motorcycle licence registration programme. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KLUANG, Dec 5 — Police are looking for a man in his 40s to assist in the investigation into the alleged cheating of a group of Orang Asli from Kampung Orang Asli Pengkalan Tereh here regarding a group motorcycle licence registration programme.

Kluang District Police chief ACP Low Hang Seng said police are tracking down Mohd Fahmi Julani after the Commercial Crime Investigation Department of the Kluang District Police Headquarters (IPD) received 15 reports from the affected Orang Asli between October 21 and October 23.

“Based on their reports, the victims were offered a group motorcycle licence registration programme priced at RM350 per person by Mohd Fahmi.

“Most of them paid the RM350 in cash and there were some who just paid RM50 first, with the total loss being RM5,750,” he said in a statement today.

Low said that a check with one of the driving centres in the district found that none of the victims’ names had been registered for the programme.

Low, who said that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, also urged members of the public with information on Mohd Fahmi to contact the Kluang IPD Hotline at 07-776 6822. — Bernama