Former MB suggests Bersatu could pay Umno back for Perak in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) could launch a putsch against the Umno mentri besar of Johor in retaliation for the latter party forcing Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu in Perak, said Datuk Osman Sapian.

Osman, a former Johor MB, told Utusan Malaysia that the plot against Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal yesterday has deeply upset his party’s members.

He also said he was personally saddened by the apparent betrayal as the two supposed allies have been cooperating well since March.

“If we go by this, there could be retaliation by (Johor) Bersatu lawmakers against the mentri besar from Umno,” he said but stopped short of confirming this by pointing out he was no longer in the state-level leadership of the party.

“We’ll see if this can happen in Johor.”

The current Johor MB is Umno’s Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

The Johor government is on tenuous footing as it commands the bare minimum majority in the 56-seat state assembly.

There are 12 Bersatu assemblymen in the state to the 16 from Barisan Nasional, which include a dozen from Umno.

The Speaker of the Johor assembly is Amanah’s Suhaizan Kayat.

Yesterday, Ahmad Faizal was brought down by a vote of confidence on him that was submitted by a Perak Umno assemblyman and accepted by Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid who was also from Umno.

Ahmad Faizal lost the vote 48-10, with one spoilt vote.