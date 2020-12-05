Police: Girl seriously hurt in fall from fourth floor in Putrajaya

Police said a 10-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after falling from the fourth floor while trying to retrieve a bottle that had fallen outside the corridor of civil servant housing quarters in Putrajaya yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 5 — A 10-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after falling from the fourth floor while trying to retrieve a bottle that had fallen outside the corridor of civil servant housing quarters in Presint 11 here, yesterday.

Putrajaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Fadzil Ali said that the initial investigation found that the incident occurred while the victim, Nur Alya Maisarah Kamarulfaizal was playing in the corridor of the quarters’ unit.

He said it was understood that the victim accidentally threw the bottle outside of her family unit’s corridor.

“The victim then climbed onto a chair to retrieve the bottle before she slipped and plunged onto the motorcycle parking area,” he said in a media statement today.

He said that during the incident, the victim’s father, who is also a Putrajaya IPD auxiliary police personnel was at home while her mother was at work.

After her fall, the victim lost consciousness and is currently being treated at the Putrajaya Hospital and is reported to be in a stable condition, he said.

According to the latest report, he said that the victim sustained a fractured collarbone and she might have injured her ribs and spine but is still waiting for the results from a specialist tomorrow. — Bernama