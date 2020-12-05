After Perak Pakatan leaders, state Umno chief meets Sultan

Perak Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad is seen leaving Istana Kinta in Ipoh December 5, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 5 ― Perak Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad was granted an audience with Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah after the latter concluded an earlier session with the heads of Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties in the state.

Saarani, who is also the state caretaker Rural Development, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, was seen entering the Istana Kinta with his black Lexus SUV.

He arrived at the palace at 11.37am after the three state PH leaders left the palace.

The audiences were over Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s defeat in a vote of confidence yesterday.

Saarani left at noon without commenting to the press.

Perak Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid announced the results showing that 48 assemblymen had voted against Ahmad Faizal, with only 10 supporting him. One vote was not counted as it was damaged.

Ahmad Faizal pledged earlier today that he would step down once the Sultan has selected a successor.