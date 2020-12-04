Sabah to centralise its RM200m swine husbandry industry, says state minister

Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan said the Sabah government is looking to streamlining its swine husbandry industry by centralising it only in one area ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 12 — The Sabah government is looking to streamlining its swine husbandry industry, worth around RM200 million annually, by centralising it only in one area, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan said.

Jeffrey, who is also Sabah Agriculture and Food Industry Minister, said the state already had 500 acres (202.34 hectares) of land in Tongod district to be gazetted as pig farming area, and in total there are 42 registered pig farms of various sizes all over the state.

“The industry produces about 95 per cent of the state’s need. Sabah needs to have a major centre for pig farming. This centre would use modern pig farming technology that had been used all over the world.

“It would provide the best possible environment for raising, feeding, housing, and caring for pigs throughout all stages of their lives. More importantly, the centre would ensure the pollution would be minimal,” he said in a statement here today.

Jeffrey said while the government is supportive of the industry farmers have the responsibility to ensure their farms would not become a nuisance to their neighbours.

He said two pig farms blamed for the air pollution and water pollution in Tamparuli district have been warned to immediately rectify the situation or risk being fined by the authority. — Bernama