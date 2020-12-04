Fifty-five evacuated in Raub as Pahang hit by floods

Sharulnizam said continuous rain since 6pm yesterday caused low-lying areas in four villages to be flooded. — Bernama pic

RAUB, Dec 4 — Raub became the first district in Pahang to be hit by the monsoon floods this year, as 55 people from 19 families were evacuated to temporary relief centres (PPS) early this morning.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone Three chief Sharulnizam Nasir said that continuous rain since 6pm yesterday, caused low-lying areas in four villages to be flooded from 12.30am.

“The operation to evacuate the victims from Kampung Tersang, Kampung Batu Talam, Kampung Kuala Semantan and Kampung Ulu Sungai started around 1am, and was carried out in collaboration with other security agencies.

“Besides that, the firefighters were also involved in operations to remove four uprooted trees around Raub district caused by strong winds, namely in Jalan Raub-Bukit Fraser, Taman Makmur and Kampung Ulu Sungai,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Shahrulnizam said that thus far, his department has yet to receive any reports of incidents due to floods and will continue to be vigilant as there are still drizzles and cloud.

Meanwhile, the Social Welfare Department (SWD) disaster information portal reported that four PPS were opened, namely, the Batu Talam Umno hall which houses six people from four families, Kampung Kuala Sematan Mosque (19 people, six families), Kampung Ulu Sungai Community hall (20 people, six families) and Sekolah Kebangsaan Tersang (10 people, three families). — Bernama