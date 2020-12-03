Police: Final suspect in Bangsar murder of ex-Mardi researcher arrested

A view of the double-storey house where the robbery-cum-murder took place, in Bukit Bandaraya, Bangsar November 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The last remaining suspect in the robbery and murder case of the former director of the Information Technology Division, Malaysian Agriculture Research and Development Institute (Mardi) Wan Hassan Wan Embong has been arrested.

The suspect’s identity and his photo-fit were released yesterday by federal police yesterday who urged those with information to come forward.

Brickfields police chief ACP Anuar Omar confirmed this afternoon that the 27-year-old suspect is in police custody.

“Yes, the fourth suspect in the case has been arrested, investigations are underway, we can’t reveal anything further as it may interrupt police investigations,” he said.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed in a press conference said the main suspect has been arrested along with two other suspects.

A day before, the police arrested another suspect who then made a confession in relation to the case.

Police managed to arrest the prime suspect and two others based on the information obtained from the confession.

The prime suspect is 23-years-old with two previous criminal and drug abuse records, and hails from Air Panas, Kuala Lumpur.

During the incident on Sunday, Wan Hassan, 70, was slashed with a parang when he tried to put up a fight against burglars who broke in through the kitchen window of his double-storey bungalow at about 3.30am.

Wan Hassan’s wife, Sarifah Yusof, 70, suffered slash wounds on the right hand.