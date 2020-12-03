PM Muhyiddin: Welfare aid under JKM increased to RM1,000 with immediate effect

Muhyiddin had in August this year proposed for an increase of the monthly allowance to help the disabled community. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The government will immediately implement the proposal for the Social Welfare Department (JKM) monthly assistance of between RM200 and RM300 be increased to RM1,000.

Prime Minister Perdana Menteri Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that he would ensure that under the caring government, eligible recipients of the assistance will have the same opportunities to live their lives like any other members of the society.

“Taking into consideration the current economic situation and cost of living, I have proposed for the JKM monthly assistance to the eligible recipients be increased to RM1,000 from the current amount of between RM200 and RM300.

“And of course, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) is included in this group of people who will benefit from the increase. I will make sure that the proposal is implemented immediately,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook page in conjunction with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities today.

It was reported that Muhyiddin had, in August this year, proposed for the increase of the monthly allowance to help the disabled community, which is part of the B40 group, as part of the aspirations of the Perikatan Nasional government under his leadership. — Bernama