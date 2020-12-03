Let’s focus on our common goal against Perikatan, Amanah Youth tells Opposition after Budget defeats

Parliament has so far approved the allocation for 11 ministries at the committee stage; four through bloc voting and seven through voice votes. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Amanah Youth today urged the Opposition parties to set aside their discomfort with each other to restore public confidence in their bloc.

Its chief Shazni Munir Ithnin said cooperation among the parties is necessary if the Opposition was to a viable bloc and achieve its shared objective of replacing the ruling Perikatan Nasional, especially after being repeatedly defeated in blocking the government’s Budget 2021 at the committee stage.

“Although this failure is frustrating, especially when the people have put their hopes in the budget being rejected — but we are confident that we will come back stronger once we go back to the drawing boards and focus on a single objective,” he said in a statement.

