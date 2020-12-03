Ismail Sabri says 482 detained for defying MCO yesterday

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 80,748 individuals have returned home from 36 countries via international gateways and have been placed in 78 hotels and 17 public training institutes and private education institutions nationwide. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Police have detained 482 individuals for defying the movement control order (MCO) yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said of the total, 438 individuals were issued compound fines while 40 others remanded and the rest were released on bail.

“Among the highest offences reported are indulging in entertainment centre activities (137), failing to practice physical distancing (128) and failing to provide registration tools (101).

“Other offences are not wearing face masks (69), illegal travel to and from Conditional MCO districts/states (26) and others (21),” he said in a statement today.

In Op Benteng yesterday, he said 68 illegal immigrants and 10 skippers were nabbed while three land vehicles and a boat were seized.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 80,748 individuals have returned home from 36 countries via international gateways and have been placed in 78 hotels and 17 public training institutes and private education institutions nationwide.

“Of the total, 11,862 individuals are undergoing mandatory quarantine while 502 others were sent to the hospitals for treatment. A total of 68,384 individuals were allowed to go home,” he said.

On basic necessities, Ismail Sabri said enforcement officers of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry were conducting daily monitoring on the supply of 12 items in 692 business premises including retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers.

“Overall, the supply is sufficient, able to meet continuous domestic demand and can be obtained easily,” he said. — Bernama