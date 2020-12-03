Malay Mail

Govt panel suggests companies send back detained migrants in return for new workers

Thursday, 03 Dec 2020 07:21 PM MYT

BY SYED JAYMAL ZAHIID

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks during a press conference in the Ministry of Human Resources, Putrajaya December 03, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana
PUTRAJAYA, Dec 3 — The government could lift the embargo on foreign labour hire if companies are willing to fund the deportation costs of undocumented migrants, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said today.

The proposal, subject to Cabinet approval, is a trade off aimed at cutting detention costs, Hamzah said.

“You send back one, we let you hire one,” he told reporters here.

The Home Ministry is one of two ministries that form a committee tasked to revamp the migrant worker hiring system.

