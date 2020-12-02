Yapeim launches fund to help save Zoo Negara animals amid pandemic

A Malayan tiger is seen at Zoo Negara, Kuala Lumpur November 22, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (Yapeim) has launched a fund to help ease the financial burden faced by the management of Zoo Negara.

Yapeim, in a statement today, said the fund was launched in response to the raging Covid-19 pandemic that has affected the tourism sector and tourist attractions such as the national zoo.

"Members of the public can channel donations to the fund located at 203 Ar Rahnu Yapeim branches nationwide within a period of three months starting Dec 2 until Feb 28, 2021," the statement said.

It said the pandemic situation has affected the normal operations at Zoo Negara, and this adversely impacted all the animals sheltered in the zoo which are in need of food and daily care.

According to media reports, the operating costs for Zoo Negara averaged RM1 million per month including staff salaries amounting to RM400,000, animal feed (RM350,00), electricity bills (RM140,000) and water bills (RM40,000).

Yapeim hopes that the effort will be well received by the community as well as animal lovers, thus helping to ease the plight of the national zoo management. — Bernama