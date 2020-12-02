Two friends charged with drug trafficking in Kangar

No plea was recorded from Mohd Firdaus Abdullah, 21 and Mohd Zamidi Mat, 31, after the charges were read out to them before Magistrate Kamaliza Md Zain. — Reuters pic

KANGAR, Dec 2 — Two close friends were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with two counts of drug trafficking.

However, no plea was recorded from Mohd Firdaus Abdullah, 21 and Mohd Zamidi Mat, 31, after the charges were read out to them before Magistrate Kamaliza Md Zain.

On the first count, they were charged with trafficking in 126 kg of methamphetamine at a house on Jalan Raja Wali, Felda Rimba Mas, Padang Besar, at 12.15am last September 2.

They were also charged with trafficking in 100 kg of cannabis at the same place and time.

The two men, represented by lawyer Syed Muhammad Anwar Syed Lokman Hakim, faced the death sentence, if found guilty.

The court set February 21 for mention to obtain the chemist report.

Deputy public prosecutor Joydia Por Yi Tying prosecuted. ­— Bernama