Sedenak Toll Plaza to reopen at midnight after disinfection

PLUS announced the closure of the Sedenak Toll Plaza at noon today after a customer service staff member was confirmed positive for Covid-19.

JOHOR BARU, Dec 2 — The Sedenak Toll Plaza here which has been temporarily closed since noon will be reopened to all vehicles from midnight (Dec 3).

PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) in a statement said the toll plaza would be reopened after comprehensive cleaning and sanitisation works carried out by the relevant agencies.

“All disinfection, sanitisation and cleaning works at the plaza can only be carried out from 9pm (Dec 2),” read the statement.

It said those from Sedenak and surrounding areas who currently wished to head to Kuala Lumpur or Johor Bahru were advised to enter the PLUS highway through the Simpang Renggam or Kulai toll plazas.

Meanwhile, road users from Kuala Lumpur heading to Sedenak are advised to exit the highway via the Simpang Renggam Toll Plaza, while those from Johor Bahru heading to Sedenak are advised to exit via the Kulai Toll Plaza.

According to the statement, efforts to trace close contacts are already underway, while all operations and maintenance staff at the toll plaza have been directed to conduct health check-ups and screenings. — Bernama