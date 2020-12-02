Sabah to reopen Mount Kinabalu, national parks from Dec 7

A speedboat passes the Mount Kinabalu September 30, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 2 — Mount Kinabalu and other national parks in Sabah will be reopened in stages to hikers and nature lovers beginning December 7.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the state government and Sabah Parks are currently in the process of drawing up new standard operating procedures and that regulations will be tighter, including limiting the number of visitors allowed entry.

“Mount Kinabalu will be opened in stages beginning December 7, and for a start, the number of hikers is limited to 50 per cent of the previous capacity,” he said in a virtual press conference here today.

He said the capacity will depend on the availability of overnight lodging at the peak.

Sabah is slowly reopening its nature attractions to boost its battered tourism-driven economy.

Earlier this week, Masidi announced that scuba diving is back on the cards, but said operators must ensure a 30 per cent boat capacity to dive sites.

Masidi also announced that 50 per cent of civil servants will have to start reporting for duty at the office beginning December 7.

“They will also be subject to strict SOPs during this time,” he said.

Previously, only 30 per cent the state civil service were allowed to work in the office while the others had to work from home.

Sabah has been hit hard by the third wave of the pandemic, following the snap polls which ended on September 26.

A conditional movement control order was imposed as of October 13.