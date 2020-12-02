Mass quarantine ordered for Johor Baru South district police HQ after two cops contract Covid-19

Ayob Khan confirmed that 70 police personnel have been ordered to serve a two-week home quarantine since last Sunday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Dec 2 — A second mass quarantine on the Johor police force has been ordered this week after two officers from the Johor Baru South district headquarters and five of their relatives became infected with Covid-19.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay today confirmed that 70 police personnel have been ordered to serve a two-week home quarantine since last Sunday.

“All of them need to serve their quarantine period until they get the swab test results,” he said in a statement.

Malay Mail understands the two Covid-19 positive policemen had been exposed to the coronavirus from close contact with an infected person from the Kobena Cluster who was at the Larkin police station on November 26.

However, the Health Ministry believes it has managed to identify those who have contracted the virus through thorough contact tracing and have isolated them for treatment.

Earlier today, Ayob Khan revealed that 111 police personnel from the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters and their families have been put on a two-week quarantine since last Monday following exposure to another Covid-19 positive case.

They have been ordered to quarantine since November 30 after an inspector attached to the Iskandar Puteri district headquarters interacted with a Covid-19 positive individual recently.