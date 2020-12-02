Appointment of PN Selangor chairman in the works

Selangor Bersatu chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari speaks to reporters March 6, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SHAH ALAM, Dec 2 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman for Selangor is to be appointed in a month or two, said Bersatu Selangor chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari.

Abdul Rashid, who is also a Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council member, said the matter is being given much thought by PN chairman and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

PN was registered on August 7.

Abdul Rashid said, however, that despite the absence of a chairman, PN in Selangor is already drawing up strategies to strengthen cooperation within the coalition and with its allies.

For example, he said, PN Selangor is engaging with PAS Selangor commissioner Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi and Barisan Nasional (BN) Selangor chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar.

“Our primary focus is to work out strategies to recapture Selangor from Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the next general election,” he said. — Bernama