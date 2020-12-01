Saifuddin: MCMC built 61 telco towers in Orang Asli settlements as of Oct 2020

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said at the same time, there are eight towers in the implementation stage and are expected to completed in stages from the first quarter of 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission MCMC) has built 61 telecommunication towers that are providing internet coverage for Orang Asli settlements, as of October this year.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said at the same time, there are eight towers in the implementation stage and are expected to completed in stages from the first quarter of 2021.

“Of the eight, two are in Cameron Highlands namely at Pos Lemoi and Pos Kg. Telimau. Through the National Digital Network Plan (phase 1), at total of 85 new towers with 4G service will be built in 136 Orang Asli settlements nationwide and are expected to implemented in the second quarter of 2021.

“Among the 85, 11 will be in Cameron Highlands, 38 in other places in Pahang, 19 in Perak. We will continue to work with industry players, state governments and local authorities to speed up provision of these towers,” he said during the Question-and-Answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Dr Lee Boon Chye (PH-Gopeng) who wanted to know the status on internet coverage for the Orang Asli community and plans to improve the service.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin also said that his ministry was evaluating extent of usage and effectiveness of internet centres in Orang Asli settlements.

He said, of the 873 internet centres under the MCMC, 128 of them serve 181 Orang Asli communities and that the ministry was looking into improving the level of internet coverage in the areas involved. — Bernama