Top Glove says will fully cooperate with authorities on EMCO extension

A general view of a Top Glove factory in Klang November 26, 2020. —Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Top Glove Corp Bhd today said it will extend its fullest cooperation to the relevant authorities in flattening the curve with regard to the extension of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) on the company's hostels in Meru, Klang.

Earlier today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the EMCO which was scheduled to have ended today, will be extended until Dec 14, 2020.

Top Glove said all Meru factory employees are undergoing a Covid-19 mass screening exercise, while sanitisation of the factories is also being carried out.

“Top Glove wishes to assure all stakeholders that we will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities through this period and adhere to all Covid-19 preventive measures, with the continued safety and well-being of our employees and local community as our foremost priority,” it said in a statement. — Bernama