Body of man found floating near Teluk Batik beach in Lumut

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said that police received information about the discovery of the body at about 5.45pm before immediately going to the scene to conduct an investigation. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

LUMUT, Nov 30 — The body of a man was found floating in the sea near the Teluk Batik beach here, yesterday.

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said that police received information about the discovery of the body at about 5.45pm before immediately going to the scene to conduct an investigation.

“The results of the investigation found that the man was a 40-year-old man from Pangkor Island.

“According to the man’s relatives, the victim is said to have left for the sea alone by boat two days ago,” he said in a statement here today.

Nor Omar said the body was sent to Seri Manjung Hospital for post-mortem and the case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama