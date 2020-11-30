Arrested for alleged rape, preacher-cum-TV-star now accused of outraging college student’s modesty

Nik Ezanee said the 22-year-old student alleged that the incident happened at the suspect’s house in Damansara Perdana on Oct 17. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — A female college student has lodged a police report against a young preacher-cum-television celebrity for allegedly outraging her modesty.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the 22-year-old student alleged that the incident happened at the suspect’s house in Damansara Perdana on Oct 17.

“The suspect allegedly invited the woman to his house to teach her business marketing but ended up outraging her modesty and forcing her to perform oral sex,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim was said to have been traumatised and was now receiving treatment at a medical centre here.

The 25-year-old suspect is under remand until Dec 1 for a separate case of rape, he added.

A 23-year-old woman had reported to Shah Alam police on Wednesday about the rape, and the suspect was arrested two days later.

Meanwhile, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said six women — five in Shah Alam and one in Petaling Jaya - had lodged police reports against the preacher.

“The remand for the suspect in the first case will end tomorrow. However, we received several reports today. We will apply to extend his remand for investigation into the new cases,” he said in a statement.

He said the suspect was being investigated for rape, outraging modesty, committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent and causing hurt.

Fadzil urged others who might have been victimised by the suspect to not fear coming forward to lodge a police report. — Bernama