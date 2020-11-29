Report: Only one Perikatan candidate per seat in GE15, says Muhyiddin

Muhyiddin said that Malaysians want a functioning government, and urged his party members to work with Umno and PAS to achieve this. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has said only one candidate from the coalition will be fielded per seat in the upcoming general elections.

Today’s edition of The Star quoted Muhyiddin, who is also the prime minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu (Bersatu) president, as saying this during the third Bersatu annual general meeting yesterday, which was the first to be held since the party joined PN.

“We cannot remain alone. We need other parties to face the election and form a government.

“On its own, Bersatu may win seats but it will not be enough to form a government,” said Muhyiddin.

Addressing the perceived rift between Bersatu and Umno, Muhyiddin said it was a “test from God” for Malays and Muslims to unite.

“Some say Bersatu and Umno have no chemistry. After all, some of us like myself were from Umno but that is all in the past.

“Fate, however, has brought us rivals together now to be allies in the Perikatan government and this is divine intervention,” he said.

Politics is about helping the people impacted by the economy amid the pandemic and ‘not about wrestling for power’, he said.

Muhyiddin also reportedly said that Malaysians want a functioning government, and urged his party members to work with Umno and PAS to achieve this.

“I know the people are nauseated with the endless politicking.

“This is the time for Bersatu to rise to the occasion.

“This is the time to serve the people,” he reportedly said.



