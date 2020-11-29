Pejuang info chief leaps to Dr Mahathir’s defence, says PN formation Azmin and Muhyiddin’s idea

Ulya Aqamah Husamudin (right) speaks to the media in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on June 4, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) information chief Ulya Aqamah Hasamudin today denied the involvement of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the formation of Perikatan Nasional following the collapse of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in February this year.

Ulya through a Facebook statement posted on the party’s page today asserted that the formation of PN was a “mischievous scheme plotted” by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

He explained that it was Azmin himself who claimed that those within PH were looking to overthrow Dr Mahathir, and that he would stage a walkout of a PH Presidential Council meeting if such ideas were mooted.

“However, during the Pakatan Harapan meeting, what you said did not happen. PH agreed to give full support to Tun Dr Mahathir and had a proper transition plan discussion, you didn’t walk out during the meeting. The press conference after the meeting was harmonious and united.

“Despite the alleged overthrow that did not happen, the traitors still wanted to continue with their plan,” Ulya said, referring to Azmin.

Ulya then said that as Muhyiddin repeatedly pressed for Dr Mahathir to agree to Bersatu defection’s from PH, he and Azmin continued with the plan to form PN and went ahead with their planned audience with the Yang Di Pertuan Agong informing him of the collapse of PH.

This was despite the former Bersatu chairman advising Muhyiddin against defecting from PH and his general unwillingness to work with ‘kleptocrats’ from Umno.

“However, instead of cancelling all these plans, Muhyiddin and Azmin still continued the ploy which led to the gathering in Sheraton. Having just found out, Tun Dr Mahathir sent Syed Saddiq (Abdul Rahman) to convey his opposition to be part of this scheme.

“Having lost command on his own party due to the betrayal of Muhyiddin as the President, Tun Dr Mahathir saw that with or without his consent, Muhyiddin and Azmin will still continue to overthrow PH.

“Tun didn’t want to break his promise for transition and didn’t want to be part of the notorious Sheraton Move, resigned as Prime Minister.

“Azmin should stop feeding narratives which suits his plans. The rakyat will never forgive you for what you have done. The cause of this political instability is because of the greed from Azmin and Muhyiddin,” wrote Ulya in the statement today.

This was in response to Azmin claiming, through an interview with The Star, that PN was initially the brainchild of Dr Mahathir to allow him to enjoy even stronger support among MPs in Parliament.

Azmin had said that Dr Mahathir’s subsequent resignation eventually forced him and Muhyiddin to leave PH and form PN to settle the political crisis, saying such moves as approved by the King made claims of the current government being a backdoor administration invalid.