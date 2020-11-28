Budget 2021 approval means Bersatu-led coalition will win two-thirds in next GE, says Armada chief Wan Fayhsal

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said that Bersatu, as a new party, has managed to produce two prime ministers under the charismatic leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 ― Bersatu Youth (Armada) chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said the momentum gained after the Bersatu-led Budget 2021 approval meant the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government will win the next general election with two-thirds majority.

Speaking in his policy speech at the party’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, the senator said that Bersatu, as a new party, has managed to produce two prime ministers under the charismatic leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“If we’re fighting on the battlefield, he is the commander. If we’re being tossed by waves in the ocean, he is the captain.

“Under the charisma of his leadership, our young party managed to break the monopoly and gave birth to two prime ministers. None other than the Most Honorable Tan Sri Dato 'Haji Muhyiddin bin Haji Mohd Yassin, our president!

“Alhamdulillah (Thanks to Allah), the 2021 Budget has also passed at the policy level. If we maintain the momentum today, believe me, gentlemen, we will succeed in the next election, and even return with a two-thirds majority that has never been achieved in almost two decades!” he told the delegates of the party’s fourth AGM, held for the first time online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal who became the Armada chief after the schism in Bersatu, which led to the termination of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his predecessor Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman earlier this year, also tabled 13 motions in the AGM.

Among its requests are that 20 per cent of the election candidates and political appointees including the MPs, Senate, State Assemblymen, Local Councillors and Support Administrators to be given to the youths.

“This year, half of Malaysians are 30 years old or younger. By the time the Vote 18 takes effect in July 2021, young people will be the largest group of voters who must be served and addressed cordially,” he said.

It was reported that the next general election might be held next year as the Opposition and some of their Umno allies claimed publicly that PN has lost its majority.

Despite anticipation of heavy resistance to Perikatan Nasional’s maiden Budget 2021, the federal spending plan sailed past the policy stage when just 13 Opposition lawmakers stood to try and force bloc voting.

Prior to the vote, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced several concessions to demands from both sides of the divide including extending the loan moratorium for all B40 income earners and small businesses as well as allowing eight million EPF contributors to withdraw up to RM10,000 from their Account 1 instead of RM6,000.

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim acknowledged that both DAP and Amanah had wanted to force a division of the House during Thursday’s voting on Budget 2021, and that he had invoked his position as Opposition leader to get them to stand down.

Anwar who had an audience with the Yang DiPertuan Agong on October 13 claims that he had enough numbers to topple Muhyiddin led government and has asked until Thursday next week from his allies to prove his numbers.