N. Sembilan allocates RM2.683m to revive state’s tourism sector

SEREMBAN, Nov 27 — A total of RM2.683 million has been allocated by the state government to coordinate tourism events in Negri Sembilan next year, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the allocation would also be used to revive the state’s tourism sector that has been adversely affected by the spread of Covid-19.

“It will be determined based on certain criteria including reducing programmes that will draw large crowds and ensuring full compliance with the rules and regulations set,” he said during the oral question and answer session of the Third Meeting of the Third Term of the 14th State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

He said this in reply to a question from Datuk Tun Hairuddin Abu Bakar (BN-Bagan Pinang) on the state government’s plans for tourism events in the state next year if the Covid-19 chain of infection persists.

Aminuddin (PH-Sikamat) also said that the state Tourism Board would continue to intensify tourism promotion as well as efforts to attract more tourists to Negri Sembilan once the pandemic subsided.

Replying to a supplementary question from Tun Hairuddin on efforts to help the hospitality industry in the state if the pandemic persists, Aminuddin said the state government would take appropriate action by providing incentives and assistance to those affected.

“It would be announced by early next year,” he added.

The Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly sitting which starts today will be held for five days. — Bernama