Ismail Sabri: Kuching CMCO to be lifted as scheduled tonight, Batu Pahat’s Tongkang Pecah placed under CMCO from Nov 29

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the CMCO imposed in Kuching district will not be further extended and be lifted tonight. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― The conditional movement control order (CMCO) imposed in Kuching district will not be further extended and be lifted tonight, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail Sabri said the decision to lift the CMCO follows the latest confirmation by the Health Ministry which has shown a downward trend of cases reported in the district.

“On the advice of the Health Ministry, today’s special meeting has agreed to conclude the CMCO in Kuching, Sarawak on November 27 as scheduled,” he told a press conference here.

Previously, a 14-day CMCO in Kuching was enforced on November 9 due to a spike in the number of cases in the district.

The CMCO which was originally planned to end on November 22 was further extended to November 27.

In a separate matter, Ismail Sabri also said the government has decided to impose a CMCO in Tongkang Pecah, Batu Pahat beginning November 29 until December 13.

He said a total of 16,300 residents in Bandar Putera Indah, Lorong 7-Lorong 10, Batu 7 and Kampung Mohd Nor will be affected by the CMCO.

“Based on the risk assessment conducted by the Health Ministry and their advice, the special National Security Council (NSC) meeting has decided to place the area under a conditional MCO,”

“The aim of the CMCO is to allow the Health Ministry to conduct targeted screenings in the designated area and limit the movement within the community,” he said, adding that the standard operating procedures (SOP) are the same for all CMCOs announced previously.

On daily arrests, Ismail Sabri said the police arrested 308 people for breaching SOPs enforced to prevent the spread of Covid-19 yesterday.

He said 290 individuals were issued with compounds while 18 others were remanded for further investigations.

Among the offences were failure to wear a mask (84), crossing into designated CMCO districts or states without permission (78), failure to observe physical distancing (73), entertainment outlet activities (23) and others (22).

As for ongoing enforcement of border security to avoid undocument migrants slipping in and to avoid the spread of Covid-19, Ismail Sabri said the authorities yesterday arrested 40 migrants.