PM Muhyiddin commends GIACC D-G Abu Kassim for his contributions in tackling corruption

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin expressed his appreciation to the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed for all his efforts and contributions in tackling corruption and ensuring the country’s governance and integrity are at the highest level.

Muhyiddin said the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023, aimed at addressing issues of governance, integrity and anti-corruption as a whole, is one of the initiatives developed by GIACC under the leadership of Abu Kassim and launched in January last year.

“Tan Sri Abu Kassim is a very proactive person, has many ideas to improve the governance of the country, firm and definitely a person with integrity and committed to his duties,” he said via a post uploaded on his official Facebook page today.

Earlier, Muhyiddin said that he had received a courtesy call from Abu Kassim who will go on mandatory retirement on December 5.

Prior to being appointed to head the GIACC, Abu Kassim was the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner from October 2010 to July 2016.

The Prime Minister also wished Abu Kassim all the best, saying that it was not easy task to find his successor. — Bernama