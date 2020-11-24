Health Minister: No more quarantine for Sabah returnees who test negative

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba presents the findings of the 2019 National Health and Morbidity Survey at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya May 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Those who wish to return from Sabah will no longer have to go through the mandatory 14-day quarantine, instead they are required to do a swab test three days before departing.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba in a statement today said the decision was made by the National Security Council (MKN) after seeing the number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah has dropped in the last few weeks.

Dr Adham said those who test positive will not be allowed to leave the state.

“For those who are positive, they will be referred to the nearest hospital for isolation, treatment and monitoring while those who are symptomatic will be referred for testing.

“Travellers leaving Sabah will be subject to fever screenings, swab test to detect Covid-19 as well as compulsory usage of the MySejahtera app after entering into peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak or Labuan,” Dr Adham said in a statement.

“If they are found to be asymptomatic and the tests results are negative, they no longer need to undergo the 14-day quarantine period.”

Previously the government imposed a 14-day quarantine period for all returnees from red zones despite the negative results.

Starting October 11, all travellers from Sabah had to self-quarantine upon arrival out of Sabah as well as be subject to various procedures following a spike in cases in Peninsular Malaysia following the Sabah state elections.