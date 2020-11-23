UMS students allowed to return home to Peninsula, Sarawak

A student takes online lessons during phase three of the movement control order in Shah Alam April 15, 2020. Many parents who requested their children be allowed to return home given that their classes were being conducted online. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 23 — Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) have decided to allow its students to return to their hometowns in Peninsular Malaysia or Sarawak as of November 20 following a high number of demands from parents.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that students can apply to return home from their respective faculties immediate provided they have a written letter from their parents or guardians on the matter.

“However, students who leave the campus will not be allowed to return until further notice,” he said.

The statement comes following a number of parents who requested their children be allowed to return home to the Peninsula given that their classes were being conducted online.

Recently, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that students were encouraged to remain on campus following the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) as it was safer for them.

However, the National Security Council did not impose any movement restrictions and Ismail Sabri said the students were free to make up their mind if they want to leave Sabah and return to Peninsular Malaysia.

However, as per SOP, they must undergo the Covid-19 swab test and serve the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

As for students who have to remain on campus, the government will be providing aid and assistance in the form of food and hygiene supplies as well as face masks and hand sanitisers, online counselling, targeted screening for those in hostels, recreational activities as well as transport to conduct errands and businesses at banks, hospitals and police stations.

Sabah has been on a CMCO since October 13 following a spike in Covid-19 cases from the recent snap polls.

The CMCO restricts inter district travel across the state.