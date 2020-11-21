Umno Youth chief dismisses reports that cooperation with PAS hinges on unity with Bersatu

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said delegates from the two parties had met on Wednesday to finalise Muafakat Nasional’s registration, underscoring the strong ties between Umno and PAS. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has challenged Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s assertion that PAS would only commit to a political pact that includes Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

The Umno Youth chief said delegates from the two parties had met on Wednesday to finalise Muafakat Nasional’s (MN) registration, underscoring the strong ties between Umno and PAS.

Annuar who is Barisan Nasional secretary-general was reported saying that Umno can no longer rely on PAS alone to win elections. Malaysiakini quoted him saying that PAS would insist Bersatu be included in their plan.

“It’s inaccurate what Malaysiakini reported because the decision by the MN central committee last Wednesday agreed to proceed with registering MN between Umno and PAS as the two core parties representing Bumiputera-Malay-Islam,” Asyraf wrote on Facebook.

“So the question that PAS had suggested it would not cooperate with Umno without PPBM does not arise.”

PAS defied its ally Umno by choosing to remain in Perikatan Nasional (PN), the coalition led by Bersatu.

Umno, claiming to be shorthanded, withdrew from the ruling alliance but its MPs would continue to back Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, at least for the time being.

Annuar said in an interview last Wednesday that cooperation with PAS hinges on Umno uniting with Bersatu.

“Our studies suggest Umno and PAS have their own strengths to win the next general election,” Malaysiakini quoted him as saying.

“But ask PAS, can it accept the idea that Umno only works with PAS and abandon Bersatu?

“Such a choice does not exist...PAS holds on to the idea that Umno, PAS, and Bersatu must remain together,” Annuar who is also Federal Territories minister, was quoted as saying.