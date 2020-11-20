Kit Siang: Malaysia seems to have lost its way in fight against Covid-19

Lim claims that Malaysia seems to be losing control over the third wave of Covid-19 infections with the country registering the second highest number of cases yesterday with 1,290 new cases and four deaths. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang today warned that Malaysia will overtake Singapore in a week and China by the end of the year if Covid-19 cases in the country continue its four-digit growth daily.

Lim claims that Malaysia seems to be losing control over the third wave of Covid-19 infections with the country registering the second highest number of cases yesterday with 1,290 new cases and four deaths.

“If Covid-19 infection increases at the daily average of the past week, for example 1,127 cases a day, we are likely to overtake China by the end of the year as a country with more number of Covid-19 infections,” he said in a statement.

The Iskandar Puteri MP also slams the government for not considering his suggestion to adopt an “all-of-government” and “whole-of-society” approach in the fight against the coronavirus.

“The Malaysian people are prepared to unite and show discipline to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, but ministers and government leaders are not showing by example.

“The Perikatan Nasional government is only interested in using the Covid-19 pandemic to convince the Yang di Pertuan Agong to declare a state of emergency in Malaysia and suspend Parliament, and this is why next Thursday will be a D-Day for parliamentary democracy in Malaysia,” he said.

He was referring to the Second Reading of Budget 2021 in Parliament next week.