Ismail Sabri: 289 arrested yesterday nationwide for breaking Covid-19 SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Some 289 individuals were arrested yesterday for breaching recovery and conditional movement control order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs) with the bulk issued compounds for failing to use a face mask.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement today 108 people were arrested for not using a mask, while 59 were punished for failing to maintain physical distance, along with 51 premises issued compounds for failing to provide contact tracing facilities.

The defence minister said 38 more people were arrested for crossing state or district lines without proper permission, and 33 others reprimanded for various breaches of SOPs.

“From the 289 arrested, a total of 277 individuals were issued compounds with 11 of them remanded and one person who was released on police bail,” Ismail wrote in a statement today.

The minister said the arrests were made following 53,597 spot checks conducted by the Compliance Operations Task Force led by the police.

These checks were conducted on premises such as supermarkets, restaurants and eateries, small time traders, factories, banks, government offices, including sea, air and land transport hubs.

Ismail included how 35 undocumented migrants were also arrested during Ops Benteng along the borders as they attempted to slip into the country, with one suspected trafficker and nine other vehicles also seized.

He included how 33 sanitisation and disinfection operations were conducted nationwide across 12 states, the bulk of which were in Penang (seven), with four operations each in Pahang, Melaka and Kedah.