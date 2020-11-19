DBKL denies Cheras MP’s land sale allegations

According to DBKL, out of the 42 plots, three applications of change had been gazetted, six are in the process of being gazetted while 33 others are being reviewed, with all processes carried out according to the provisions of the existing Act. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has denied allegations by Cheras Member of Parliament Tan Kok Wai regarding the sale of 42 DBKL-owned plots of land to the private sector for the development of residential and commercial projects.

DBKL, in a statement today, also denied allegations that the 42 plots of land were sold during Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s eight-month tenure as Federal Territories Minister, as reported by an online news portal yesterday.

“DBKL would like to stress that the allegations are not true at all. Based on our checks, there are 42 private-owned plots of land in Kuala Lumpur that applied for changes of use, density and plot ratio to the Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2020 (KLCP 2020).

“The Federal Territory (Planning) Act 1982 (Act 267) provides for landowners to change the use of land, density and plot ratio in the Local Plan (KLCP 2020) which has been gazetted. This provision is in line with Section 17 of Act 267,” said the statement.

According to DBKL, out of the 42 plots, three applications of change had been gazetted, six are in the process of being gazetted while 33 others are being reviewed, with all processes carried out according to the provisions of the existing Act.

Meanwhile, on the 97 sale transactions of lands belonging to DBKL, it said those transactions were carried out before 2020 and didn’t involve the current Federal Territories minister.

Tan’s allegation was reported by an online news portal yesterday, in which he claimed that during Annuar's tenure, many DBKL-owned plots of land were sold to the private sector for development involving housing and commercial projects. ― Bernama