Annuar Musa says will take legal action against Cheras MP who accused him of selling 42 DBKL land plots

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa today denied selling 42 plots of land belonging to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) as alleged recently.

He asserted that he has never received any application to sell the land since being appointed to the post eight months ago and promised legal action against Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai for alleging so.

“I want to stress that until this very second today, there is not a single application from DBKL that I have received, requesting to sell their assets.

“I also want to say that DBKL won’t sell its assets unless there are certain strong reasons to do so, which we need to consider,” he told a press conference at Parliament.

Annuar said he is very disappointed with Tan’s accusation as the latter was an experienced MP.

He added that Tan could ask him questions about the land sale in the Dewan Rakyat and that he would reply there, but chose to “attack another MP” instead.

The minister said the allegations were serious and had led to public criticism against him on social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

“He chose to speak outside Parliament so he will be subject to laws outside and I have told my lawyer to take legal action following existing processes,” said Annuar.

Tan had yesterday questioned the sale of the 42 plots of land, asking if they had followed the book, claiming that the process seemed rushed.

