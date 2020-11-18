Parliament to discuss issues on undocumented migrants, religious sentiments today

A general view of the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Efforts by the government in managing illegal immigrants and enforcement of laws pertaining to religious sentiments are among matters to be discussed at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Based on the Order Paper of the Parliament sitting today, the issues will be raised through questions to the Home Minister during the questions for oral answers session.

They include by Che Alias Hamid (Pas-Kemaman) on the implementation of the five-year Holistic Plan for the Enforcement Against Illegal Immigrants to address the influx of illegal immigrants into the country, while Ramli Mohd Nor (BN-Cameron Highlands) wants to know whether amendments would be made to existing laws and regulations to provide for heavier punishment against individuals who insult, ridicule, or play on religious issues.

There will also be a question by Maria Chin Abdullah (PH-Petaling Jaya) on the government’s position in the Rome Statute and on the possibility of Malaysia agreeing to be a member of the International Criminal Court.

After the session ends, the house will debate the Supply Bill 2021 on Budget 2021 for the seventh day.

The Parliament will sit for only four hours, from 10am to 2pm daily from Monday to Thursday, with only 80 Members of Parliament — 41 from the government and 39 from the Opposition and Independent — are allowed to be in the House at any one time.

It is a precautionary measure following the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the Parliament’s calendar, the third session of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament is for 27 days until Dec 15. — Bernama