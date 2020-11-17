Another four Medan 88 residents surrender, bringing total to 35

A general view of Medan 88, Salak Tinggi amid the enhanced movement control order November 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEPANG, Nov 17 — Another four residents of Medan 88, Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi near here who did not return home upon learning the area would be under enhanced movement control order (EMCO), came back today, making the total number who returned to 35 people.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof in a statement said 13 people surrendered last Thursday, 11 on Friday, three on Saturday while five others surrendered on Sunday.

He said the 27 men and nine women who surrendered comprised 13 locals, 13 Indonesians, seven Thais and one each from Myanmar, India and Nepal.

"To date, the current number of occupants in Medan 88 is 350 people, while the number of employees who work in Medan is 88 and 50 are undergoing quarantine outside this area," he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Kamarul Azran said since the implementation of EMCO in the area, 346 residents of Medan 88 have undergone swab tests and out of that number, four of them were found to be positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, the media reported that about 400 residents of Medan 88 did not return home after learning that the area had been installed with barbed wire for the implementation of EMCO effective November 12 to 25. — Bernama