IGP visits Abdullah Badawi, gives update on investigations into fake news of his death

Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi speaks at a conference on Malaysian Islamic Economic And Finance in ILIM, Bangi in this file picture taken on July 29, 2015. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador visited former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi today to inform him about the status of the probe into fake news of the latter’s death, which went viral about three months ago.

Abdul Hamid spent about an hour with Abdullah and his wife, Tun Jeanne Abdullah at their residence here.

When met by Bernama after the meeting, Abdul Hamid said he had taken the responsibility to update the statesman in person.

He said two individuals, including the author of the article, were called in to record their statements over the spread of the news.

“The police have investigated the matter, and from the investigation, we found that there was no ill intention over what had been written...it was a miscommunication, an oversight. We took action by calling the author of the article, and there is nothing (further to probe), no case, “he said.

He said the investigation also found that another individual spread the news because he thought it was genuine, and had no intention to slander or embarrass anyone.

Abdul Hamid also urged the public not to spread any unauthentic news.

On August 10, Abdullah’s special officer Datuk Jefridin Atan lodged a police report at the Putrajaya District Police Headquarters after fake news over the former’s death had spread twice within the span of a week.

Meanwhile, Jeanne said her husband, who turns 81 on November 26, is in good health.

“Tun (Abdullah) always walks around the house garden, he is okay,” she said. — Bernama