Sarawak deputy chief minister excoriates PH for unkept promises, failures as govt

Sarawak deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Nov 13 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan today gave the Dewan Undangan Negeri a litany of Pakatan Harapan (PH) failures in the short time that it held the Federal government, asserting that the coalition did not keep its promises to the people.

In his winding up speech today, he said: “PH was given the opportunity to govern the country for 22 months. Look at what happened. The value of our currency dropped, ‘bursa saham jatuh’ (stock market collapsed) and the confidence level among investors ‘hilang’ (lost).”

The Urban Development and Resources Minister said the then PH government had also cancelled projects that were previously approved for Sarawak.

He added that social welfare assistance for the people was trimmed, the fund to rebuild the homes of the poor reduced and the cancellation of the PTPTN (National Higher Education Fund Corporation) loan payment did not happen.

“There was no recognition of UEC (United Examinations Certificate of Chinese schools), unlike Sarawak which has recognised UEC. The promise of 20 per cent (oil and gas) royalties to Sarawak was not fulfilled, the promise of 50 per cent of tax revenue collected from Sarawak being given back to Sarawak was also an empty promise.

“All these have proven that Peninsula-based parties with PH are just ‘pembulak’ (liars). PH is actually a coalition that one cannot depend upon. As far as Sarawak is concerned, the PH government is merely a government that is good at cutting subsidies, cancelling projects and politicking,” he told the august House.

Awang Tengah pointed out that only Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) could safeguard the rights and interests of Sarawak and to unite its people.

He said the constitutional amendment Bill passed yesterday, which lowered the qualifying age to be elected into the DUN and defined ‘resident in the state’ in the Sarawak Constitution, was a clear reflection of GPS’ desire to protect Sarawak.

“Indeed, it was disappointing that the opposition chose not to support the constitutional amendment bill. That shows their true colours.

“Fortunately, in Sarawak we have a stable government under the strong leadership of the chief minister to unite and guide us through this very challenging time, put us on the right path to economic recovery and propel Sarawak towards greater prosperity,” he added.

Awang Tengah pledged that GPS would always fight for the rights of Sarawak and the state’s ruling coalition had done so without fear.

He reminded all that GPS had won the battle on State Sales Tax (SST) against Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) and the state had taken control of its onshore mining.

“GPS is a responsible government that has proven its sincerity and ability to govern Sarawak well. We have not gone bankrupt as claimed by the former PH minister. This has not happened and will not happen under GPS,” he said.

PH wrested the government from Barisan Nasional in the 2018 general election but collapsed in February this year when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister. — Borneo Post Online